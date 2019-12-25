BSF recovers huge cache of arms in Mizoram

The BSF on Wednesday seized a huge cache of arms from Parva village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, officials said

The stockpile includes M-16, AK-56 and AK-47 rifles, a pistol and 954 rounds of live ammunition, they said

The arms, which were recovered in Mizoram's Lawngtlaidistrict, are suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA), an insurgent group in Myanmar, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.