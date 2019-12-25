Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 19:44 IST
Swayed by welfare schemes, TN farmer builds temple for PM Modi

A farmer has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his farm at a village near here,saying he was impressed and had benefitted by welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. The 50-year old farmer, P Sankar, inaugurated the temple last week at his farm in sleepy Erakudi village about 63 km from here and performs 'aarti,' every day.

A traditional 'kolam' (rangoli) welcomes people to the modest, 8 x 8 ft tiled roof temple, built at a cost of about Rs 1.2 lakh and a smiling bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed at the centre. While a traditional lamp is placed on both the sides of Modi's bespectacled bust, it also features his trademark white beard and hairstyle.

Complete with a tilak on the forehead, the bust sports the Prime Minister in a pink kurta and a blue shawl. The statue has been adorned with garlands and flowers.

"The work to build a temple for Ayya (a Tamil word equivalent to Sir in English and it refers here to PM Modi) began about eight months back. I could not complete it immediately due to constraints and the temple was inaugurated last week," Sankar said.

Asked what prompted him to build a temple and offer worship, he told PTI he had benefitted from Centre's welfare measures and liked the Prime Minister for such initiatives. "I received Rs 2,000 (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme for farmers, gas (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) and toilet (Individual Household Latrine Scheme) facilities," he said.

"I like him for his personality as well. I have been keenly watching him for long." Asked if Sankar was a party worker, BJP's Tiruchirappalli Zonal in charge and national council member La Kannnan said the farmer was not a member. "I sent our party office-bearers to meet him after I came to know about this temple for Modi ji.

We have requested him to join the BJP and work for people's welfare," he told PTI. Sankar said he has consented to become a member of the BJP since he "liked Ayya." "Now my desire is to perform a proper Kumbabishekam (consecration) for the temple," he said.

Keen to see the Prime Minister in person, Sankar said he went to Mamallapuram near Chennai in October when Modi visited the seashore town for an informal summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. "I could not meet him. But I am happy to got a glimpse of his cavalcade from a distance," he said.

The farmer said he was self made man after struggling for years in a Gulf country to buy land in his village. The temple has portraits of deities, Mahatma Gandhi, noted freedom fighter and Congress icon K Kamaraj, AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter K Palaniswami..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Festivity grips nation as jingle bells rent the air, markets turn Christmas red

Yuletide spirit gripped most parts of the nation with markets turning Christmas red and homes, churches and public places illuminated, as midnight masses and resonance of carols ushered in the festival Wednesday. However, the mood was sombr...

Lalu extends Christmas greetings, hails Christian community's

Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the people of the country and lauded the contributions made in the sphere of education by the Christian community. The message of the former Bihar chief...

Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur, Maharashtra

A 25-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in eastern Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a senior forest official said. The spot where Mangesh Kodape was killed is located in Jogapur jungle under the Rajura Forest Range, 30 ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he had partial memory loss after a fall this week

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week. The presidents office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019