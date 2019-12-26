Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi', RSS regards 130 cr population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India has traditionally been "Hindutvawadi" and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 02:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 02:08 IST
India has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi', RSS regards 130 cr population of India as Hindu society: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the programme in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India has traditionally been "Hindutvawadi" and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here. "When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu," Bhagwat said while addressing people at a three-day program of RSS here.

"So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he said. "...The traditional thought of India is to move ahead together... People say we are 'Hindutvawadi'. Our country has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi'...," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said that the Sangh works for the country and they always want Dharma to win. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, he said that politics alone cannot bring change in the country, change can only be brought about by people.

"There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes a step ahead. Here we have not just unity in diversity, but also diversity of unity. We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching for the unity from which the diversity comes and there are different ways to achieve unity." Mos for Home G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders from the Telangana unit of the party also participated in the meeting held in Hyderabad.

The RSS activists had taken out massive foot marches from different places and joined the main march at LB Nagar from where they marched towards Saroornagar stadium where the event was held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that w...

Report: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late Jan. return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Per the report, Oladipo hopes to return as soon as late January or perhaps in early February, which...

People News Roundup: Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk; Prince Philip, leaves hospital in time for Christmas and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Britains Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk after royals bumpy yearBritains Prince Andrew skipped the royals traditional Christmas Day walk to church after what his mother Queen Eliza...

Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Opera ballerinas, retire at 42, fuss over Macron pension plans and K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plansBallerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019