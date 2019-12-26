15th anniversary of tsunami observed in Puducherry

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy and legislators belonging to the ruling Congress on Thursday paid homage to the victims of the tsunami during the 15th anniversary of the disaster. The tsunami hit coastal villages of Puducherry and Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory, this day in 2004.

Narayanasamy, along with the leaders of the fishermen community, offered milk and flowers on the seashore in memory of those killed in the calamity. Silent prayers were also conducted as part of the anniversary.

AIADMK legislator A Anbalagan led a group of residents of Vambakeerapalayam, a coastal village in the constituency of Uppalam, to pay homage to those killed in 2004.

