MP: Video shows cops damaging vehicles in Jabalpur

A video purportedly showing policemen damaging parked vehicles in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, which witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), have surfaced on social media. The Jabalpur Police said on Thursday that it would examine the authenticity of the video.

Incidents of police allegedly smashing up vehicles after violence during anti-CAA protests, supposedly to teach a lesson to the protesters, have been reported from other parts of the country. The video was shared on social media by some people alleging that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) claimed on Wednesday that "the incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh." Shot from inside a house, the video shows police personnel smashing windshields of cars parked outside a building with batons. It does not indicate when the incident took place.

"We will verify the authenticity of the video, whether it was doctored. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far," Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said, while expressing surprise over the Uttar Pradesh police's claim. An advertisement hoarding with name, address and phone number of a doctor's clinic also shows up in the video. But calls on the number did not get any response.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan said he would be able to comment only after ascertaining the facts. On December 20, curfew was imposed in Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal areas of Jabalpur city after miscreants pelted stones, clashed with the police and destroyed property during an anti-CAA protest..

