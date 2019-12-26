Man held for trying to steal mobile phone of woman visiting church on Christmas

A man has been arrested for trying to steal the mobile phone of a woman at a church near Gole Dak Khana area on Christmas, police said on Thursday. Expecting a heavy rush on Christmas, adequate number of police personnel in uniform and plain clothes were deployed to keep thieves and anti-social elements at bay during the busy day, police said.

Around 1.30pm when a woman raised an alarm, police officials present there nabbed the man who attempted to steal the mobile phone of the woman, said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi). Police said the accused was identified as Kunal (18), a resident of Dev Nagar, and a case was registered at Mandir Marg police station.

Kunal said he had come to the church to steal valuables of visitors, taking advantage of the heavy rush, they said.

