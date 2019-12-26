Inter-state drug racket busted; three held Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): Three people were arrested here on Thursday for running an inter-state drugs racket, police said. A total of 150 gm of heroin and two kg of ganja, all worth Rs 15 lakh in the black market, was seized from the three, a press release from the police said.

The trio was apprehended for allegedly indulging in illegal supplying and selling narcotic substances procured from Rajasthan and other places, the release said. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

