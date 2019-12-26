Students, enthusiasts watch annular solar eclipse Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI): Students and other enthusiasts watched the annular solar eclipse in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana on Thursday. When the eclipse was maximum, people in Hyderabad and in major parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed the sun in a crescent form at 9.31 AM, director of Planetary Society, India (Hyderabad), N Sri Raghunandan Kumar said.

The eclipse started at 8.08 AM and concluded at 11.10 AM, he said. The Planetary Society of India , a non-profit organisation, in association with the Hyderabad Book Fair, conducted observation of the eclipse at NTR stadium in the city.

Special certified eclipse goggles were provided at the venue for witnessing the eclipse, Kumar said in a press release. The Society, in association with the Telangana Minorities Residential School Society (TMRIES), also organised observation of the annular solar eclipse in 216 Telangana Minority Residential Schools in various districts of the state, he said.

Several temples in Telangana were closed during the eclipse as per tradition..

