Pradhan dedicates new railway line between Nayagarh & Mahipur

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dedicated the new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur in Odisha. The 11.9 km long new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur station is a part of Khurda-Balangir project.

There is one major bridge, 37 minor bridges, one road over bridge (ROB) and 11 road under bridges (RUBs) constructed under this new section. The Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister flagged off the extension of the services of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town up to Mahipur at a function held at Nayagarh Town Railway station in presence of Odisha Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo East Coast Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan Sashikant Singh, DRM, Khurda Road, Dr P Tudu, Collector, Nayagarh and others attended the function.

Meanwhile, the railways has expedited the work from both the ends (Khurda and Bolangir) of the project. Altogether, 92 Km of railway line out of total 289 Km under this project has already been completed, said an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR)..

