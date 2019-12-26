Left Menu
Tension grips Amaravati as farmers continue protest

  • Updated: 26-12-2019 22:47 IST
Tension grips Amaravati as farmers continue protest Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI): Tension prevailed in Mandadam village late Thursday night as farmers refused to give up their ongoing agitation demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. As the farmers decided to stay back overnight, police removed tents put up for the protest. However, the farmers and their families, who had been staging the dharna during the day time for the past one week, refused to move in view of the cabinet meeting, police said.

Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tent, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat. The farmers remained firm on their stand and said there was no question of them withdrawing their stir till Friday evening by when the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet was expected to announce its decision on the capital.

A large contingentof police has been posted in Mandadam and also other villages to thwart any attempt by the protestors to storm into the Secretariat as the Cabinet is scheduled to meet there. As the main road in Mandadam had virtually remained sealed with the protestors pitching their tent, police have been warning them to remove it as it is the main passage to the Secretariat for ministers, officials and other staff.

"We will review the situation later and take appropriate action," a senior police official said, indicating that the protestors might be evicted forcibly, if required. "As the Chief Minister, ministers and top officials will be attending the Cabinet meeting, we cannot allow any protests in the Secretariat's vicinity. We will strictly enforce the prohibitory orders till Friday morning," the official added..

