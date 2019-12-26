Left Menu
Mangaluru: Human rights body calls sitting to investigate police action during anti-CAA protest

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) chairman Justice DH Vaghela has called for a full bench sitting on December 31 over reports of alleged police action which took place during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru earlier this month.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) chairman Justice DH Vaghela has called for a full bench sitting on December 31 over reports of alleged police action which took place during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru earlier this month. The sitting has been called in response to a petition filed before the KSHRC, urging it to "initiate action against the Commissioner of Police, Mangalore City and other personnel who have clearly violated the human rights guaranteed to the citizens of this country under Constitution as well as under the United Nation Charter."

The petition also accuses the police of selective targeting of people in the crowd, which led to several getting injured and the death of two people in police firing. Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that compensation of Rs 10 lakh announced for the family of the two persons who died in violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protest will be decided only after the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) inquiry.

"If the two killed in police firing are proved guilty in the incident then the government will not provide any compensation to their families," Yediyurappa said during a press conference held at the circuit house here on Wednesday. Two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre had died at a private hospital following the bullet injuries they sustained in police firing during a protest against CAA.

The police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

