CAA, NRC will adversely affect SCs, STs as well: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said here on Thursday that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will "adversely affect Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribes as well. VBA members also carried out a silent protest at Dadar here in protest against the CAA and the NRC.

"People are being misled on the issue of NRC and CAA. It is not just the Muslim community that will be affected by CAA and NRC, but several Hindus and people from Scheduled Castes and Tribes will be affected by these laws. Congress-NCP is falsely stating that this law only targets the Muslim community in particular," said Prakash Ambedkar. "Detention houses are being readied at Kharghar and Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Therefore, the people should take some action soon or they will end up there," added he.

Protests have erupted across the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

