MP: Minor girl raped inside bus, 2 arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped inside a bus at Biaora bus stand here, police said on Thursday.

  • Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 07:33 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 06:30 IST
MP: Minor girl raped inside bus, 2 arrested
"A man filed a complaint that his minor girl went missing. She was going to Indore. A case was registered later and an investigation was initiated. Later, she was seen at Biaora bus stand. The girl was found on a bus with two men. The girl said one of them raped her. Both accused were arrested," N K Nahar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police told ANI.

The police arrested both men and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

