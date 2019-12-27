Heavy police deployment in various parts of national capital amid protests calls

A flag march was conducted in some areas of the Northeast district in the national capital and heavy police force deployed in parts of the city ahead of Friday prayers and protests called by some organizations against the amended citizenship act, police said. The police organized flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas, they said.

The adequate police force from adjoining districts and fifteen companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Northeast district to maintain law and order. Delhi Police is also using drones to keep a vigil on the situation, they said. Heavy police deployment is also in place in Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid and Chanakyapuri, the police said.

"We have been conducting flag march in the Northeast district along with the members of Aman Committee to ensure that law and order remains in control in the area. We have also been appealing to the people to help police maintain peace," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said. As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been in place in the district since a month after protests turned violent, the police have urged people to not participate in any demonstrations that could turn violent.

The Delhi Police have also put up a banner asking people to refrain from staging demonstrations outside the Uttar Pardesh Bhawan as prohibitory orders are in place. Police personnel has been deployed and barricades placed outside the building where a protest will be staged by Jamia Coordination Committee on Friday afternoon against the "Police Raj of UP Police".

On Thursday, as many as 213 people were detained from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan for protesting against the alleged police atrocities in the state during protests against the act, police added. A protest will also be held at Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

The protests were staged without police permission following which those detained were taken to Mandir Marg police station and Connaught Place police station. Another group has also called for a protest march from Dargarh Shahe Mardan, near Jor Bagh to Prime Minister's house for "unconditional release" of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad and withdrawal of the amended citizenship act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Registry.

