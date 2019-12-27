HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm

Mobile Internet services restored in Kargil Srinagar: Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

Country can't be run without involving all sections: Rahul Raipur: Hitting out at the Centre over "sagging" economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country cannot be run without involving every section of the society.

Norwegian national asked to leave India for violating visa norms Kochi: A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA protest here early this week, violating visa norms, a senior official said here on Friday.

Ker Govt in principle decides to give Rs 1.3 cr to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has in principle decided to give Rs 1.3 crore as compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely implicated in the 1994 espionage case.

CAA doesn't alter India's secular credentials; opposition spreading 'misinformation': Puri New Delhi: Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not alter India's secular credentials and accused opposition parties of spreading "misinformation" on the new law.

Cong to take out flag marches across country on its foundation day New Delhi: The Congress will take out flag marches across the country on its foundation day on Saturday to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

Mamata to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren: TMC Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on December 29, TMC sources said.

FGN12 KAZAKHSTAN-PLANE-4THLD CRASH 15 killed, 66 hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Almaty: A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said.

FGN2 US-INDIA-CITIZENSHIP In tandem with NRC, CAA may affect status of India's Muslim minority: Congressional Research Service

Washington: The amended Citizenship law along with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) being planned by the Narendra Modi government "may affect the status" of Muslim minority in India, a report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) has said. By Lalit K Jha AAR

