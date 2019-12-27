Mobile internet services restored in Kargil

Mobile internet services have been restored in the Kargil district of the Union Territory. The development comes days after it was reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

"The Ministry has decided to withdraw 72 Coys of CAPFs (CRPF-24, BSF-12, ITBP-12, CISF-12, and SSB-12) with immediate effect from Jammu and Kashmir and revert back to their respective locations," the ministry stated. The Ministry of Home Affairs had started withdrawing forces from Jammu and Kashmir from the second week of December.

Communication restrictions were imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year. Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It had also announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.