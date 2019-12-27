Left Menu
PM Modi, HM Shah fuelling unrest: Gehlot

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:48 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of plunging the nation into turmoil and unrest with their ill-thought-out Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Accusing the Centre of fuelling unrest and disrupting communal harmony in the state, the Congress leader asked the government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The chief minister said the government should also give an assurance to the nation that the NRC will not be implemented. "The government has failed on every front. Now to divert public attention from real problems, they are raising such issues and fuelling unrest, disrupting communal harmony. They should revoke CAA and assure the nation NRC will not be implemented," Gehlot tweeted.

He said when people across the nation were protesting against CAA and NRC, the government should have rolled back the new law but they came up with NPR. "To mislead the nation, PM says one thing, HM says something else. It is only increasing fear among people," he charged.

"It is unfortunate that the PM and HM of the country have plunged the nation into turmoil and unrest with their ill-thought-out #CAA_NRC and now #NPR," he charged. "Instead of assuaging people's fear about government' intentions, Modi ji and Amit Shah Ji are increasing uncertainly through contradictory claims. It has led to unrest. The PM must come out with facts and truth," he said in a series of tweets.

