Ram Madhav calls on L-G
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Madhav discussed with the L-G about the various issues pertaining to equitable development and maintenance of peace and normalcy in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the official spokesman said.
He also shared his views about the prevailing scenario in the UT. Former minister Sunil Kumar Sharma was also present on the occasion.
