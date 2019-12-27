Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Gorakhpur

Amid heavy deployment of forces, Friday prayers passed off peacefully and children carrying the national flag distributed flowers among the people in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Members of Muslim community observed fast (roza) and prayed after Iftar for restoration of peace in the country in the wake of the growing protests against the amended citizenship act.

"Juma namaz was offered peacefully and there was no incident of violence of protest in the district. Children were distributing Indian flags, sweets and flowers and people showed their faith in police," Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Last Friday, violent clashes broke out here soon after juma namaz as protesters hurled stones, torched vehicles and faced police action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.