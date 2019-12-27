Left Menu
Development News Edition

Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Gorakhpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 20:04 IST
Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Gorakhpur

Amid heavy deployment of forces, Friday prayers passed off peacefully and children carrying the national flag distributed flowers among the people in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Members of Muslim community observed fast (roza) and prayed after Iftar for restoration of peace in the country in the wake of the growing protests against the amended citizenship act.

"Juma namaz was offered peacefully and there was no incident of violence of protest in the district. Children were distributing Indian flags, sweets and flowers and people showed their faith in police," Gorakhpur SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Last Friday, violent clashes broke out here soon after juma namaz as protesters hurled stones, torched vehicles and faced police action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 11-Twelve dead as plane crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a plane with nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed soon after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday. The Bek Air Fokker 100 got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Cen...

1,246 people arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests: UP Police

A total of 1,246 people have been arrested in connection with the violence which erupted across the state in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, police said on Friday. 1,246 people have been arrested in conne...

Delhi U-23 players under scanner for alleged misbehaviour with female hotel staff in Kolkata

Two Delhi U-23 players Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja were on Friday sent home by the Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee of a Kolkata hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy matc...

Steeply falling revenue risks fiscal parameters, warns RBI

The Reserve Bank has flagged falling government revenue as a threat to the overall fiscal numbers -- with tax and non-tax revenues lagging way behind targets -- saying this along with weaker private consumption and investment could prove to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019