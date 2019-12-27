MP properties of absconding opium-smuggler siblings demolished

The Madhya Pradesh police razed palatial properties reportedly belonging to absconding opium smuggler Mohammed Shafi, his younger brother Mohammed Ayub and kin over the past few days in Mandsaur, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, a bungalow spread over 5200 feet, costing Rs 5-10 crore, was brought down while on Friday a building behind this structure was demolished, a civic official said.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chaudhari said demolition of properties of Mohammed Ayub and Mohammed Shafi was part of the drive against mafia elements. Shafi was an associate of Mumbai don Haji Mastan in the 1970s, was involved in opium smuggling, and has been on the run for the past 20 years, the SP said.

Ayub is absconding for 10 years now, he added. The sibings have over 20 NDPS and other cases against their names, he said.

Police is going through the records of 2,000 history- sheeters for taking action, he added. The local administration also pasted a demolition notice at Noori Complex, owned by Mohammed Shafi, a civic official said..

