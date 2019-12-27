Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm:

TOP NEWS:

DEL47 POL-LDALL CAA/NPR No CAA in Bengal till I am alive: Mamata; Rahul says NPR, NRC are a "tax" on poor, BJP calls him "liar"

Raipur/Kolkata: The political acrimony over the issue of citizenship and population register grew bitter on Friday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring the CAA will not be implemented in West Bengal as long she was alive and the BJP calling Rahul Gandhi "liar of the year" for saying the NPR and the NRC are a "tax" on the poor.

DEL58 CITIZENSHIP-LD RALLIES Pro and anti-CAA rallies in Mumbai; peaceful protests held in Delhi amid heavy security cover

New Delhi/Mumbai: Braving cold weather, hundreds of protesters, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the Old Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, took out peaceful demonstrations, under a heavy security cover and drone surveillance in the national capital, against the Citizenship Amendment Act, whereas in Mumbai a large number of people took part in pro and anti-CAA rallies.

MDS11 KL-CAA-LD NORWEGIAN Norwegian national asked to leave India for violating visa norms

Kochi: Close on the heels of a German student being asked to leave India for violating visa norms by taking part in an anti-CAA protest at IIT,Madras, a Norwegian woman has been directed to return to her country by Immigration officials for participating in a similar demonstration here.

NATION: DEL42 JK-INTERNET-VALLEY

145 days of internet shutdown in Kashmir, no word on service restoration Srinagar: Mobile internet facility was resumed in Ladakh's Kargil district on Friday but there is no word on when internet services will be restored in Kashmir, where the blackout has completed 145 days after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

DEL37 UP-3RDLD CITIZENSHIP

Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh: DGP Lucknow: Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements put in place after last week's violence by anti-citizenship law protesters.

DEL48 HP-LD AMITSHAH

Cong misleading people, CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: Shah Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act.

CAL17 AS-DETENTION-CENTRE-LD-GOGOI

Modi lying about detention camps, sanctioned Rs 46 cr for one in Assam in 2018: Gogoi Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "liar" for saying that there is no detention camp in the country and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for one in Assam's Goalpara district.

DES48 GAMBHIR-LD KANERIA

Discrimination with Kaneria shows real face of Pakistan: Gambhir New Delhi: Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria's remark that he was mistreated by a few teammates for being a Hindu showed the "real face" of the neighbouring country.

DEL59 RAIL-LD DEATHS

2019-20 safest for train passengers, no deaths in accidents so far New Delhi: The Indian Railways has recorded zero passenger deaths in rail accidents in FY 2019-20 so far, making it the national transporter's safest year in history, according to official data.

BOM18 MH BHAGWAT-ATHAWALE

Do not agree with Bhagwat's `everyone is Hindu' view: NDA ally Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said here on Friday that he disagreed with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that all 130 crore people living in India are Hindus.

LEGAL: LGD10 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-LD JUVENILE

Seemapuri violence: Court allows police to conduct bone test to ascertain age of accused New Delhi: A court here allowed Delhi Police on Friday to carry out bone ossification test to ascertain the age of an accused, arrested in connection with violent protest at Seemapuri against the amended Citizenship Act, claiming juvenility.

LGB1 MH-COURT-PMC-CHARGE SHEET

PMC Bank scam: 32000-page charge sheet filed against 5 accused Mumbai: Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday submitted a 32,000-page charge sheet against five persons in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court here.

BUSINESS:

DEL60 BIZ-SBI-ATMCASH SECURITY SBI to introduce OTP-based ATM transactions from January

New Delhi: From January, SBI customers will be able to make ATM withdrawal above Rs 10,000 only after an OTP verification during 8 PM to 8 AM.

DEL26 BIZ-ONION Onion at eye-watering Rs 150/kg; imports underway

New Delhi: Retail onion prices on Friday remained higher at up to Rs 150 per kg even as the imported supplies have started arriving to boost the domestic availability and check prices.

FOREIGN: FGN35 CHINA-LD ROCKET-SATELLITE

China successfully launches its heaviest communications satellite on new powerful rocket Beijing: China on Friday launched its heaviest and most advanced communications satellite on the country's largest new carrier rocket Long March-5 that will lay the foundation for the development of highly sensitive space probes. By K J M Varma

FGN33 RUSSIA-2NDLD MISSILES

Russia says first hypersonic missiles enter service Moscow: Russia's defence minister told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the first Avangard hypersonic missiles had been put into service, in a move hailed as a major coup for Moscow. (AFP) ABH

ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.