3 killed, 12 injured as pickup van falls into culvert

Three persons were killed and12 injured when a pickup van carrying construction workersfell into a culvert in West Bengal's Howrah district onFriday, police said

The driver of the pickup lost control over thespeeding vehicle at Sakhotala and it fell into a culvert, theysaid

Three persons died on the spot while the 12 injuredwere rushed to Amta Health Centre, the police added.

