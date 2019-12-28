Bihar: Congress leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Vaishali

Bihar Congress leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Cinema Road in Vaishali here on Saturday morning, police said. According to the police, the incident took place at around 6:30 am today.

"Congress leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead near a gym on Cinema Road. Around five shots were fired. The victim was rushed to Safdar Hospital where he was declared dead," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal told reporters. Yadav reportedly used to walk 3 km from his house in Meenapur village to the gym on Cinema Road every morning.

Police said that the cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained adding that the matter is being investigated from all angles. Footage from CCTVs installed in nearby areas is also being checked, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.