Cong calls for another 'independence movement' against Centre

  PTI
  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 28-12-2019 15:15 IST
  Created: 28-12-2019 15:14 IST
Congress leaders in Gujarat on Saturday likened the Modi government with the erstwhile British rulers and called for the need to launch a "second independence movement" to dislodge the BJP-led dispensation. They also called upon the need to work on transforming the country into the land that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of.

The Gujarat unit of the Congress took out a 'Save Constitution' flag march from Sabarmati Ashram to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Usmanpura in the city to mark the party's foundation day. Thousands of workers took part in the march, where several leaders, including party's Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav, state unit chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, were present.

Addressing the workers before the march, Satav said, "Under the BJP government (at the Centre), which has been in power since the last six years, the country seems to be going backwards. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not respond to the questions on economic slowdown, unemployment, and farm distress, among others, affecting the people of the country." "On our foundation day, we pledge to launch a fight for the second independence and work to once again make the country what Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had dreamt of," he said. Satav said the Congress government fulfilled its pledge of farm loan waiver after coming to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Even in Maharashtra, where the BJP could not keep together its political ally Shiv Sena, we waived Rs 2 lakh loan of farmers," he said. Satav also accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies.

"When it comes to spreading lies, the PM and the Home Minister cannot be challenged. Let us pledge to save the country from those spreading lies," he added. Chavda alleged that the government was misusing constitutional bodies, dividing the country in the name of democracy, and trampling upon the constitutional rights of the people.

"Congress worked in the government as well as in the opposition. But when it came to the country's unity, the party always rose above the political ideologies," he said. "Whatever is happening in the country today is what had happened during the British Raj, when people's voice was suppressed through violence and injustice. It is time for the Congress to launch the second fight for independence," the Congress leader said.

"Rulers are bringing law that target people, suppress their voice. Politics is being played in the name of minority-majority. Congress workers will raise people's voice against the National Population Register (NPR) and to save the Constitution," he added. Dhanani said Congress workers will have to take a pledge to save the Constitution of the country.

