TMC gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of 2 who died in Mangaluru protest

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday gave cheques of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of two people who died during the Mangaluru protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

The TMC delegation assured the families of support from the party. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday gave cheques of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of two people who died during the Mangaluru protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19. Two persons identified as Jaleel and Nousheen had died after sustaining bullet injuries in the alleged police firing during a protest in Mangaluru, which had turned violent.

The delegation, led by TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Md Nadimul Haque, assured the families of support from the party and demanded a probe into the deaths by a neutral agency. Earlier today, Trivedi said that party chief Mamata Banerjee feels compassion for such incidents and supports the families of the victims.

"Compensation can never bring back life. I was talking to the mother of the victim. She said that she only wants justice. Let there be a proper and unbiased inquiry to find out what happened. How come so many people are getting killed in police action?" Trivedi had said. The West Bengal Chief Minister had on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru protests.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already ordered a CID probe into the death of the protesters and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. (ANI)

