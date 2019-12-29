Left Menu
CPWD asks officials to write to state govts, seek more infra projects

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 12:29 IST
The Central Public Works Department, a prime construction agency of the Centre, has asked its officials concerned to write to state governments and other authorities seeking more infrastructure projects. According to an official, all special director generals and additional director generals have been asked to approach the authority concerned in their respective states to entrust more projects to the CPWD.

The official said that agency is a principal engineering organisation of the central government. "The CPWD has the rich experience in development of any kind of infrastructure works across the country.

"Following the directions of Director General Prabhakar Singh, all special DGs and additional DGs have been asked to approach state governments or other concerned authorities seeking more infrastructure projects for the CPWD," official said. The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and also looks after projects, central and state government buildings and erecting of fences along the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

