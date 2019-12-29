Four held for killing software engineer in TN

Four people were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a software engineer here three months ago, police said. Shaktivel, who was residing in Sundarapuram after separating from his wife, was beaten to death by his neighbour, due to previous enemity, police said.

The matter came to light after the victim's relative visited his house on December 22 and found a completely charred body in a room. On information, police formed four special team to nab the culprits and inquiry led to the detention of his neighbour Anand Kumar on Saturday night, they said.

Investigation revealed that Anand Kumar had gone to the house of Shaktivel on October 3 and beaten him to death with a wooden log. He then burnt the body with the help of three of his friends and decamped with gold valuables, two TV sets and a motor cycle.

All the four accused were remanded to judicial custody, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.