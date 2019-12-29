Kejriwal felicitates ex-servicemen

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated a group of ex-servicemen and the families of slain soldiers, according to a statement. Speaking at an event, the chief minister said that the AAP government has never neglected the ex-servicemen.

"We cannot put a price to the lives of martyred soldiers, but we have tried to honour them. Soon after the formation of the (AAP) government, our government has worked to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred soldiers living in Delhi and job to one family member," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the statement. In the last five years, the Delhi government has recruited ex-servicemen on a large scale in several departments and utilised their abilities, he said.

"This is the reason why education and security arrangements have improved in Delhi today...," Kejriwal said. The chief minister said that the AAP dispensation has recruited a lot of ex-servicemen in the enforcement wing of the transport department.

"We want to work closely with ex-servicemen. We are very proud of the nation's army. If the blessings of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs are with us, no power in this world can defeat us," Kejriwal added.

