Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral place in Konkan
Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday visited his ancestral village in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil after he became prime minister in June 2017, said some of his relatives who are based in Mumbai.
Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad which is around 500 km south of Mumbai. Ashok Varadkar moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. Prime minister Varadkar received a warm welcome upon arrival in the village, his relatives who live in Mumbai said.
He also visited the temple of village deity, they said. It was a private visit, state government sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Leo Varadkar
- Maharashtra
- Sindhudurg district
- Ireland
- Mumbai
- Malvan
- United Kingdom
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Assam natives protest in Mumbai, demand roll back of Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Adani Transmission gets LoI for project in Maharashtra
'Brexit election' raises hopes and fears in Northern Ireland
Mumbai Court sends two SIMI members to custody of Maharashtra ATS till December 19
Centre has not given Maharashtra's share of Rs 15,558 cr GST dues: Shiv Sena