Ireland PM Leo Varadkar visits his ancestral place in Konkan

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday visited his ancestral village in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil after he became prime minister in June 2017, said some of his relatives who are based in Mumbai.

Varadkar's father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, hailed from Varad which is around 500 km south of Mumbai. Ashok Varadkar moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. Prime minister Varadkar received a warm welcome upon arrival in the village, his relatives who live in Mumbai said.

He also visited the temple of village deity, they said. It was a private visit, state government sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.