Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi air quality turns 'severe', people advised to avoid outdoor activities

The air quality declined further and plunged to the "severe" category with the air quality index (AQI) crossing 450-mark on Monday, prompting the government to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 09:04 IST
Delhi air quality turns 'severe', people advised to avoid outdoor activities
Foggy weather conditions at New Delhi railway station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality declined further and plunged to the "severe" category with the air quality index (AQI) crossing 450-mark on Monday, prompting the government to advise people to avoid outdoor activities. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The AQI was recorded at 440 with PM10 and 264 with PM2.5 at 8 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). While Dilshad Garden recorded pollution levels at 419 with PM 2.5, it was at 494 in Okhla Phase-2 and 480 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, according to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB). In Delhi airport area, the AQI was recorded at 431.

On Sunday, the air quality entered the "severe" category but pollution levels hovered around 400-mark. It was recorded "very poor" category on Saturday. In an advisory, SAFAR asked everyone to avoid physical outdoor activities and morning walks. "Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual caughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue," it said.

It has also advised people to close the window pan of their houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

People of Indian-origin on Sunday local time held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in variou...

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at several places

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung docked at 2.6 degrees Celsius at 845 am, ...

With Harden, Westbrook out, Rockets have nothing for Pels

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday and ETwaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebo...

49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed as Seahawks fall 1 yard short

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019