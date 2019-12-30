Left Menu
Cold wave conditions prevail in Odisha, mercury dips below 10

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 30-12-2019 15:51 IST
Cold wave conditions prevail in Odisha, mercury dips below 10

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail over Odisha on Monday as the mercury level dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 16 places with Sonepur in the western region becoming the coldest at 5.4 degrees Celsius, IMD sources said. Though there was little increase in the mercury level at Sonepur, which recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, normal life in this part of the state remained crippled for three consecutive days.

People are unable to come out of their houses till noon due to prevailing cold wave conditions. There were also reports of frosting at places such as Bonai, Tensa and Koida in Sundergarh district, Laxmipur and Pottangi in Koraput district, Keonjhar, Daringbadi and Belghar in Khandhamal district.

The IMD recorded that the night temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in Angul (5.6), Phulbani (6.3), Titlagarh (6.5), Daringibadi in Kandhamal district (7), Keonjhar (7.4), Balangir, Sundargarh and Balasore (8.5), Sambalpur (8.7), Bhawanipatna (9), Koraput (9.2), Talcher (9.4), Jharsuguda (8.9), Baripada (9.4) and Cuttack (9.5). The temperature was recorded below 12 degrees Celsius in Chandbali (11.1), Bhubaneswar (10.6) and Hirakud (10.6).

"Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Angul, Bolangir, Kalahandi & Sonepur districts on Tuesday," a bulletin issued by the IMD said. The minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next two to four days in the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of interior Odisha during the next two to three days, the duty officer at the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Sarat Chandra Gadatia, said. The cold wave conditions are likely to persist till January 1, while there is possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thundershower in Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Deogarh districts on January 1 and Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Khurda, Sonepur and Boudh districts on January 2 due to western disturbances, the official said.

The wind is now blowing from the north-east direction. However, the situation will change and the wind direction is likely to change after January 2.

He said as the wind is blowing from the Sub-Himalayan range, there is a sharp fall in the night temperature. The cold wave conditions are expected to continue till the second week of January, he added. Meanwhile, the state government has put the district collectors on alert as the intense cold swept across the state. Instructions were issued for taking necessary steps to save people from the biting cold.

The collectors have been asked to keep the homeless and the needy people in schools and public buildings at night. PTI AAM SBN SBN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

