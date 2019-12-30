Fake currency racket busted, search on for ex-MLA's son, aides Coimbatore, Dec 30 (PTI): A fake currency-producing and circulating racket has been busted here and a search is on for the accused, including a DMK functionary, in this connection, police said on Monday. On a tip-off, the search was made at the house of Annur union secretary and former DMK MLA Elango's son E Anandan in Vadavalli, near here, on Saturday night, the police said.

Demonetised currency in the denomination of Rs 1,000 was seized from the residence but Anandan was not there, the police said. On verification, it was found that Rs 1,000 banned notes were placed on top and pink colour paper below to make it a bundle comprising 100 notes and there were 934 such bundles, they said.

Besides the bundles, police seized a cash-counting machine, a pink powder packet, an air gun and pellets from the residence, the police said. Cases have been registered against Anandan and two of his accomplices Sheikh and Rasheed, they said.

A special police team has been formed to catch the accused amid reports of their involvement in producing and circulating fake currency and also in land-grabbing cases, they added..

