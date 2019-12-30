AIDWA conference: Members resolve to fight communal politics

The 12th national conference of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) concluded in Mumbai on Monday with delegates promising to expand its fight against "anti-women as well as communal politics" of Hindutva parties. It called for a series of initiatives to resist the onslaught of "communal and Manuwadi ideology" being unleashed by the Narendra Modi regime, claiming it was threatening to reverse the gains achieved after long years of struggle by women's movements.

The conference highlighted the sharp increases in multiple forms of violence against women, especially those from the minority, Dalit and Adivasi communities, under the NDA regime. It criticised the weakening of the welfare state and privatisation of health and education, which had made it inaccessible for women and young girls.

The AIDWA called for a national strike on January 8 to fight and protect rights of women workers, especially in the unorganised sector..

