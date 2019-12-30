Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) These are the top stories of the day:

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:38 IST
These are the top stories of the day: NATION DEL70 DL-LD COLDEST DAY Monday coldest December day since 1901 in Delhi: IMD New Delhi: Delhi, which is shivering under an intense spell of cold wave for two weeks, experienced its coldest recorded December day on Monday, with the maximum temperature being at just 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. DEL27 AVI-2NDLD FOG-DELHI AIRPORT 530 flights delayed, 20 diverted, 4 cancelled due to dense fog at Delhi airport New Delhi: Heavy fog disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport on Monday with 20 flights diverted, four cancelled, and around 530 delayed till 12.52 pm, an official said.

DEL71 JK-RELEASE Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state. BOM26 MH-2ND LD MINISTRY Thackeray inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar sworn in Dy CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his over a month-old ministry by inducting 36 ministers, including his 29-year-old son Aaditya, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

BOM28 MH-MINISTRY-PORTFOLIOS CM Portfolio allocation by Wednesday: Maha CM Mumbai: Hours after carrying out the much-awaited expansion of his Cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening said that allocation of portfolios would be done in a "day or two". DEL73 UP-2NDLD PRIYANKA No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

CAL8 WB-LD MAMATA Mamata urges political parties, civil societies to join hands and isolate BJP Purulia (WB): Slamming the BJP government for "trying to brand those protesting against the amended citizenship law as anti-nationals", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties and civil societies to join hands and isolate the saffron party. FOREIGN FGN20 BANGLA-ENVOY-DEATH Bangladesh's former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies, Jaishankar expresses grief Dhaka: Syed Muazzem Ali, Bangladesh's former foreign secretary and a "good friend" of India, died due to old-age complications at a hospital here on Monday. He was 75.

FGN15 BANGLA-MILK BANK-ISLAMISTS Bangladesh stalls its first human milk bank project after opposition by Islamists Dhaka: Bangladesh’s first human milk bank for vulnerable and motherless infants is facing uncertainty due to opposition by a group of Islamists who argue that the proposed facility could create the risk of marriage between people who have drunk the milk of the same woman, which they say is "haram"..

