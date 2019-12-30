2 Nobel laureates to participate in 107th Science Congress

Two Nobel laureates will be among policy makers, academicians and other delegates to take part in the 107th Science Congress, to be inaugurated here on January 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, will take part in the event.

The president of Nanyang Technological University, Subra Suresh, a material scientist from Indonesia, and renowned cardiologist C N Manjunath, will also be present," Indian Science Congress General President Prof K S Rangappa told reporters here. With the theme 'Science and Technology for Rural Development', the five-day Congress is expected to attract more than 15,000 delegates.

Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, where ISC will be held said they were expecting more than 15,000 people, including scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policy makers, researchers and delegates from various institutions to attend. He said challenges in higher education in the country would be discussed at the Women's Science Congress, Children's Science Congress, Science Communicators' Meet, Formal Science Congress, Yoga Science and the Forum of Vice-Chancellors and IIT Directors.

Farmers wbo brought in innovations would be introduced to the audience and their ideas and suggestions discussed. "Many farmers in the country have become innovative. They have become experts. We wanted to bring all these farmers on a single platform so their innovations and innovative ideas are discussed and deliberated for the whole day," Dr Prasad said.

Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao will inaugurate the Children Science Congress,while noted scientist in the DRDO, Dr Tessy Thomas will inaugurate the Women's Science Congress. Dr Thomas is the Director General of Aeronautical Systems and former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in the Defence Research and Development Organisation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.