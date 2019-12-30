Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Nobel laureates to participate in 107th Science Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:53 IST
2 Nobel laureates to participate in 107th Science Congress

Two Nobel laureates will be among policy makers, academicians and other delegates to take part in the 107th Science Congress, to be inaugurated here on January 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, will take part in the event.

The president of Nanyang Technological University, Subra Suresh, a material scientist from Indonesia, and renowned cardiologist C N Manjunath, will also be present," Indian Science Congress General President Prof K S Rangappa told reporters here. With the theme 'Science and Technology for Rural Development', the five-day Congress is expected to attract more than 15,000 delegates.

Dr S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, where ISC will be held said they were expecting more than 15,000 people, including scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policy makers, researchers and delegates from various institutions to attend. He said challenges in higher education in the country would be discussed at the Women's Science Congress, Children's Science Congress, Science Communicators' Meet, Formal Science Congress, Yoga Science and the Forum of Vice-Chancellors and IIT Directors.

Farmers wbo brought in innovations would be introduced to the audience and their ideas and suggestions discussed. "Many farmers in the country have become innovative. They have become experts. We wanted to bring all these farmers on a single platform so their innovations and innovative ideas are discussed and deliberated for the whole day," Dr Prasad said.

Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao will inaugurate the Children Science Congress,while noted scientist in the DRDO, Dr Tessy Thomas will inaugurate the Women's Science Congress. Dr Thomas is the Director General of Aeronautical Systems and former Project Director for Agni-IV missile in the Defence Research and Development Organisation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia protests to China over border intrusion near South China Sea

Indonesia said on Monday it had protested to Beijing over the presence of a Chinese coastguard vessel in its territorial waters near the disputed South China Sea, saying it marked a violation of sovereignty. The boat trespassed into Indones...

DGCA launches Phase-1 services of e-Governance project

Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Monday launched the Phase-1 service of e-Governance eGCA project under which the issuance of Commercial Pilot License CPL-A has been automated, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said. Rolling out ...

Delhi shivers on coldest recorded December day, cold wave tightens grip on N India

Winter tightened its icy grip across large parts of north India, particularly the national capital where the maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius making Monday the citys coldest recorded December day since 1901. While the Dal L...

Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019