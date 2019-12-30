Man killed, brother injured as country made bomb goes off

A 23-year-old mandied and hisbrother was injured on Monday when a country made bomb theywere carrying on a bike exploded in Utnoor village of AdilabadDistrict of Telangana, police said

Mani Rao died on the spot, while his sibling ShaniRao, both from Maharashtra, was injured He has been hospitalised

Police said the bomb went off when the bike skidded andthey suspected that it was meant to kill wild boars to preventthem from damaging agricultural crops An inquiry was on to ascertain how the duo got hold ofthe bombs, police said.

