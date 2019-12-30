Holiday on Accession Day 'glorious tribute' to Hari Singh: J-K BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Yudhvir Sethi on Monday said the announcement of public holiday on October 26 (Accession Day) by the union territory administration was a "great tribute" to the last Dogra ruler Hari Singh. Sethi also hit out at the opposition, including the Congress and National Conference, for their "failure to honour the Maharaja" who signed the Instrument of Accession to join Indian union on October 26, 1947.

"This time the promise of announcing a holiday on the Accession Day has been fulfilled. It is great tribute to the the Maharaja", he told reporters here. Sethi further said the opposition parties have been "made redundant" by the BJP through its "revolutionary policies" that ensure public welfare.

