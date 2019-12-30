Left Menu
Development News Edition

Methanol tank catches fire after blast near Kandla Port;4 dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhidham(Guj)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:47 IST
Methanol tank catches fire after blast near Kandla Port;4 dead

Four persons were killed on Monday after a fire triggered by an explosion raged inside a methanol storage tank of a private firm located near Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police officer said. The Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) stated that the roof of the tank blew away due to the blaze.

As per a complaint filed with the Kandla Marine police station, the fire broke out inside the tank number 303 in the storage terminal around 1:30 pm and has been raging since the last eight hours. A Kandla fire station official said efforts are on to stop the fire from spreading to nearby tanks.

The incident occurred when an employee of M/S IMC terminal, located around 16 kms away from Gandhidhan in Kutch district, and three labourers were conducting a routine inspection of the storage tank, the officer said. "This terminal, having storage tanks, is situated in Kandla town, close to the port. When a company employee and three labourers went up on one of the methanol tanks for a routine inspection, the roof suddenly blew away with a blast.

Fire-fighting is still on," said Deputy SP, Dhananjaysinh Vaghela. He said bodies of all the four victims have been recovered from the site and being sent for postmortem.

While the deceased employee has been identified as Sanjay Wagh, the three labourers are identified as Sanjay Sahu, Darshan Rai and Omprakash Regar. At least ten fire tenders of the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) of Kandla and of Gandhidham municipality have been trying to douse the flames.

Vaghela, however, ruled out the possibility of further rise in the dath toll. In a release, the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) said fire fighting operations are on using foam.

"Fire broke out in one of the tanks of M/s IMC terminal at Kandla. Fire took place in a Methanol tank. Due to fire, the roof of the tank blew away. Currently, fire fighting is under progress by foam media by DPT fire brigade section, IMC team and other associated terminals," it stated. The DPT further stated that "cooling of another nearby tank is being done by medium velocity water sprinklers"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.In a statemen...

Union Minister lauds JIPMER for good health care services

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday lauded health care services rendered by the Centrally sponsored JIPMER here and said it has also distinguished itself in research work. He was speaking after i...

Mumbai may have at least two operational metro lines in 2020

If things work as planned, Mumbai will have at least two operational metro lines in 2020 connecting the western suburbs of the city. The two corridors, Metro Line-2A Dahisar-DN Nagar and Metro Line-7 Dahisar East-Andheri East are proposed t...

AAP criticises Thackeray over induction of Ajit Pawar as dy CM

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Monday invoked alleged irrigation scam that occurred during the tenure of previous Congress-NCP government to allege that the new Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA dispensation has given a free run to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019