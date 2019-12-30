Administrative sanction for 1,230 check dams given: T'gana CM

The Telangana government has given administrative sanction for construction of 1,230 check dams on rivulets, tributaries of major rivers and others in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday. Rao, speaking to reporters after visiting Mid-Manair reservoir in Karimnagar, said the district has got the lions share of the proposed check dams.

He said crops would be cultivated in about 75-80 lakh acres taking into consideration two crops (seasons) due to the state governments Kaleswaram lift irrigation project. The Kaleswaram project was inaugurated in June this year.

He expressed happiness that the Karimnagar region, which once faced droughts, would have plenty of water. During his visit, he offered prayers at the temple of Raja Rajeswara Swamy at Vemulawada..

