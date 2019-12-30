Left Menu
New Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station to have the highest platform of DMRC: Official

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:17 IST
  30-12-2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In Phase-IV of Delhi Metro's expansion, the DMRC is set to achieve another high literally, as the new Haiderpur Badli Mor station that will come up on the Magenta Line extension corridor will have the highest platform of the network, officials said on Monday. Once completed, the new Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station will stand at a height of 23.5 m, beating Mayur Vihar Phase-I station on the Pink Line at a height of 22 m, they said.

The 28.92-km Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will also see another first for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, as provisions were kept for the expansion of the Haiderpur Badli Mor station when it was being constructed on the Yellow Line as part of Phase-III work, the Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said. "Unlike other interchange stations built in the past, platform and other civil structures were built later and integrated, in this (new Haiderpur Badli Mor station) one, provisions were kept for its expansion as an interchange facility in Phase-IV. This will help in substantially reducing construction time as well as costs in Phase-IV," he said.

The new Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station will come up above the one existing on the Yellow Line, Dayal said. So, only roofing and other civil work are needed to integrate the platforms with the viaducts that would be built as part of the expansion project, he added.

Dayal said the new Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station will have the highest-ever platform in Delhi Metro at a height of 23.5 m. The Mayur Vihar Phase-I station stands at a height of 22 m while the Karkardooma Metro station is poised at a height of 20 m. After a long wait, work began on the construction of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Haider Badli Mor here on Monday.

Piling work began for construction of 10 stations of 28.92-km Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, they said. "This corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have a total of 22 stations. The tenders for the remaining stations are also nearing finalisation," Dayal said.

The civil work on construction of the 10 stations is expected to be completed in 30 months, he said. The stations on this entirely elevated section are Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar and North Pitampura.

The three corridors of Phase-IV have so far been approved under which, 61.679 km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 stations. The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the cabinet. Aero City-Tughlakabad corridor will be 20.2 km with 15 stations while Mukundpur-Maujpur will be 12.55 km long with eight stations.

