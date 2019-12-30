Following are the top stories at 11 pm:

NATION

DEL123 DEF-CDS-LD BIPIN RAWAT Gen Bipin Rawat appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff a day before his retirement

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

DEL91 2ND LD ALL WEATHER Fogged out Delhi shivers on coldest recorded December day, cold wave tightens grip on N India

New Delhi/Noida: Winter tightened its icy grip across large parts of north India, particularly the national capital where the maximum temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius making Monday the city's coldest recorded December day since 1901.

DEL108 JK-2NDLD RELEASE Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention, NC welcomes move

Srinagar: Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

BOM33 MH-LDALL MINISTRY Maha: Uddhav inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar back as Dy CM

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Over a month after coming to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya and some Gen-next leaders from political families, while NCP's Ajit Pawar made a comeback as deputy CM.

DEL100 UP-LDALL PRIYANKA No place for violence, 'revenge' and NRC in country: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his government’s handling of the protests over the citizenship law and asserted that “people will not allow" NRC in the country.

DEL125 2NDLD INFANT DEATHS Kota infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, NCPCR says hospital in 'worst condition', BJP to send panel

Kota (Raj): Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lon hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month, even as apex child rights body NCPCR said it found the hospital to be in the "worst condition" with broken doors and windows, shortage of staff and pigs roaming in its campus.

DEL116 PM-2NDLD FIRE Minor fire at PM's residential complex; PM's house, office not affected: PMO

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg inside the residential complex of the prime minister but his residence and office were not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

DEL85 PM-2NDLD CAA BJP leaders drive 'India supports CAA' campaign on social media

New Delhi: Seeking to mobilise support for the amended citizenship law, BJP leaders on Monday launched a campaign on social media to highlight its features with the hashtag of "India Supports CAA", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev backing the legislation.

DEL82 CBI-3RDLD ARMS Gun-licensing racket: CBI searches premises of two senior IAS officers; 17 locations raided

Srinagar/Jammu: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at 17 locations in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and three states, including the premises senior IAS officers Yasha Mudgal and Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, in two cases related to an alleged gun-licensing racket unearthed by Rajasthan Police in 2017, officials said.

MDS19 TL-CITIZENSHIP-LD REDDY Proposed NPR will be "almost the same" as one in 2010: Kishan

Reddy Hyderabad: The proposed National Population Register would be almost the same as the one in 2010, with some more details being sought to implement welfare measures, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Monday.

DEL127 DL-POLICE-CITIZENSHIP-LD RECOVERY

Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-CAA protests New Delhi: The Delhi Police has written to the high court requesting it to appoint a claims commissioner to draw an estimate of the damage to properties during the anti-CAA protests and "investigate liability", sources said on Monday.

DEL105 PAN-LD AADHAAR-CBDT

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March, 2020: CBDT New Delhi: The last date for the mandatory linking of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March next year, the CBDT said on Monday.

FOREIGN

FGN33 BANGLA-ENVOY-LD DEATH

Bangladesh's former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies, Jaishankar expresses grief Dhaka: Syed Muazzem Ali, Bangladesh's former foreign secretary and a "good friend" of India, died due to old-age complications at a hospital here on Monday. He was 75.

FGN36 IRAQ-US-3RDLD STRIKES

US strikes on pro-Iran group in Iraq kill 25, sparking anger Baghdad: US air strikes against a pro-Iran group in Iraq killed at least 25 fighters, a paramilitary umbrella said on Monday, triggering anger in a country caught up in mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington. (AFP)

FGN32 NEPAL-INDIA-BORDER Nepal preparing for talks with India on Kalapani: FM Gyawali

Kathmandu, Dec 30 (PTI) Nepal is preparing to fix a date for talks with India to resolve the Kalapani border issue, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday. By Shirish B Pradhan.

