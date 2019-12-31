Chhattisgarh: Injured Cheetal fawn rescued by CRPF in Bijapur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel rescued an injured Cheetal fawn in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. On December 28, F/Coy of 85 battalion stationed at Pamalwaya was out for area domination and search operation from Pamalwaya to Nayapara Bijapur when it rescued the wild animal, said CRPF Inspector General (IG) G.H.P Raju.

Troops were moving inside the jungle about 500-meter depth from the road. After reaching at a 1.5 km from camp at around 9:30 am troops heard screaming voices from the right side. When they reached at the place, they found a fawn of wild Cheetal badly injured with mauling signs coupled with profound bleeding, the official informed. Company Commander being a veterinarian immediately rescued the fawn and dispensed medicines available in first aid kit himself and applied on wounds of the fawn. Available medical dressing was applied and simultaneously point was also conveyed to headquarter for further course of action, which contacted forest officials.

Rescued fawn was shifted to forest officials for specialised treatment. The commander involved in the operation also operates a veterinary assistance centre in camp to help the far distant people by providing basic care and treatment to animals like cattle, hens, pigs and goats etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.