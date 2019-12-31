Following are the top stories at 1 PM:

DEL21 GOVT-NEW-DEPTS Govt creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by CDS

New Delhi: The government has created a Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

DEL18 DEF-LD ARMYCHIEF Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army chief

New Delhi: Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, helming the 1.3 million-strong force at a time India faces evolving security challenges such as cross-border terrorism and an assertive Chinese military along the border.

DEL13 DEF-LD BIPIN RAWAT Hope Army will rise to greater heights under the new Army Chief: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three year tenure at the helm of the 1.3 million force.

DEL17 ED-BANKFRAUD-ATTACH Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 124-cr assets of media group

New Delhi: Assets worth over Rs 124 crore of a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering case against it linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

DEL12 CONG-CDS Govt has started on wrong foot on CDS appointment: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), saying the government has started on a "wrong foot" on the issue.

DEL9 CONG-MH-MINISTERS Congress Maha ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Newly elected Congress Ministers in Maharashtra on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.

MDS1 KL-CITIZENSHIP-RESOLUTION Kerala CM tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

DES5 UP-SESSION

UP holds spl assembly session to ratify SC/ST quota in legislatures for another 10 years Lucknow: A special sitting of the Uttar Pradesh state Legislature was held on Tuesday to ratify a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.

FOREIGN

FGN6 CHINA-INDIA-LD HUAWEI Huawei thanks Indian Govt for 5G trials permission, says committed to India

Beijing: China's telecommunications giant Huawei on Tuesday thanked the Indian government for permitting the company to take part in the upcoming trials for 5G networks, saying it is committed to India and firmly believes that only technology innovations and high quality networks will be the key to rejuvenating the country's telecom industry. By K J M Varma.

