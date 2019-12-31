Protest rally held in Madurai against CAA
A Muslim organisation in Tamil Nadu organised a protest rally in Madurai on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).
A Muslim organisation in Tamil Nadu organised a protest rally in Madurai on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC). Scores of demonstrators joined the protest, waving Indian flags, holding placards and posters that read "India rejects CAA and NRC" and "stop NRC".
The rally comes amid massive opposition and major protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law across the country. The legislation grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
