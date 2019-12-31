Railway Protection Force renamed as Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The Ministry of Railway has accorded Organised Group 'A' status to Railway Protection Force (RPF) and renamed it Indian Railway Protection Force Service.

"Consequent upon grant of Organised Group 'A' status (OGAS) to RPF in the light of cabinet decision arising from Hon'ble Court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," a notice by the Ministry of Railways stated.

The notice in this regard was issued by the Joint Director of Railway Board Amitabh Joshi on December 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.