Grain trader nabbed at gunpoint in Churu

About five armed men looted over Rs 12 lakh from a grain trader in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night when the five accused travelling in a car rammed into grain trader Saurabh Agarwal's bike.

The accused then thrashed the trader and snatched the cash he was carrying at gunpoint, Sardarshehar police station incharge Mahendra Dutt Sharma said. A case has been registered. PTI AG

