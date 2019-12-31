School boy killed, 6 others injured in lorry-auto crash Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI): A 13-year-old school student was killed on the spot and six other students were injured here on Tuesday after a lorry hit the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling, police said. The accident happened when thesand-laden lorry collided with the three-wheeler resulting in the death of the boy while six others, including his brother, were hurt, a police official said.

Eight children were in the auto-rickshaw when the mishap occurred, he said. The three-wheeler overturned under the impact of the collision, he said.

The deceased was aseventh class student, he said. "We are verifying CCTV footage to checkwho had jumped a signal," the official said.

However, the lorry driver has been taken into custody, he added..

