Hail and thunder show expected on New Year in much of MP

Thundershowers accompanied by hail are expected in most of Madhya Pradesh on New Year's Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Many parts of the state are experiencing a cold wave with overcast conditions. The visibility was very low due to fog in Rewa, Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal divisions on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Hail accompanied thundershowers is likely in 49 out of 52 districts on Wednesday, said senior meteorologist G D Mishra of IMD's Bhopal office. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected to occur at isolated places on New Year, he told PTI.

Hoshangabad is expected to get spells of rain but not hailstorms. The only districts which are expected to remain dry are Alirajpur and Jhabua.

Inky clouds covered the skies in large parts of the state on Tuesday, indicating that rain was in the offing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.