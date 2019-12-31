Delhi govt renames Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station
The Delhi government's naming committee on Tuesday decided to rename Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station.
Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and MB Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- Vikram Batra
- Pragati Maidan
- Kargil
ALSO READ
Detained JMI students released; protest outside Delhi Police HQs over
Several police personnel injured during violence carried out by protestors: Delhi Police
Probe should be initiated against Delhi Police for resorting to violence against JMI students: Congress
After brief disruption, normal services resume at all Delhi Metro stations
Delhi-NCR air quality cripples down to 'poor' from 'moderate'