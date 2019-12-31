Left Menu
Governor Dhankar trolled for his tweet

  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:38 IST
Twitterati on Tuesday heavily trolled West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as he took to the microblogging site to post his picture with a caption, in which he referred to a table apparently used by Lord Curzon to sign Partition papers as "iconic". Several socia media users lambasted the governor, claiming that he glorified Partition in his tweet.

Two eminent authors, who had witnessed and experienced the horrors of Bengal division in 1947, said the word "iconic" was wrongly used by Dhankhar. The governor on Tuesday tweeted, "Recording of New Year Message for the people of State of West Bengal in the historical Raj Bhawan Library while sitting on the iconic table from which Lord Curzon signed first Partition of Bengal in 1905." Shortly after he was trolled, Dhankhar posted another message, contending that he was a "humble servant" of people.

"The person sitting on this table is humble servant of the people mandated to uphold and protect the Constitution and serve the people of State of West Bengal," he added. Senior TMC leader and state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee termed Tuesday's episode "unfortunate".

"We want to forget the episode of Partition of Bengal. It (Dhankhar's tweet) is unfortunate," he said.

Author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay said the word "iconic" should not have been used in the tweet. "I think he misunderstood the entire thing. The word 'iconic' should not have been used. The governor has wrongly used the word," he stated.

Echoing his sentiments, litterateur Prafulla Roy said, "Partition was painful. The word wasn't used in the right context." PTI DC RMS RMS.

